Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £201 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £201 ($257.46).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 131 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £199.12 ($255.05).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,185.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.48. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 124.97 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.70) to GBX 216 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRE

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.