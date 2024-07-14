Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

