Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Roche by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Roche by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the second quarter worth about $16,860,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

