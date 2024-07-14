Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of Roche stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.92.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
