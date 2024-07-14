Reviewing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.56%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 16.06 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.26 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.87

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44%

Summary

Vaxart beats MiNK Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

