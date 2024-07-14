Reviewing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palladyne AI and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 425.21%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Ekso Bionics -79.48% -95.36% -46.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million 9.47 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.56 Ekso Bionics $17.91 million 1.21 -$15.20 million ($0.97) -1.23

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Palladyne AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.