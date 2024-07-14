RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $334.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

