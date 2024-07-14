Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,009. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

