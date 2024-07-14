Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.45.

Shares of RGA opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $188.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

