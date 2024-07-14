Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of RAIFY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

