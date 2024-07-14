Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.80 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001706 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

