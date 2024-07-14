Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

