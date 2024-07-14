Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
