Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

