Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.