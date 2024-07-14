Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

