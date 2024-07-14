Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.74.

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

