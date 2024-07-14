Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.