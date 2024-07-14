Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRME. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

