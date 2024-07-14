PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $74,828.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,404.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock worth $2,175,282. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 496.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.