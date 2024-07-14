PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $41.96 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 608.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.