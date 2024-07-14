Piper Sandler Raises Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $22.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

