Piper Sandler Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $494.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $494.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

