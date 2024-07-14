Piper Sandler Boosts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $14.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

