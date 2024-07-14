Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $30.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.69.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,227,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.