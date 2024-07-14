Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
TLKMF remained flat at C$0.18 during trading on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
