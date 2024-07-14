Permian Resources Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

PR stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,295 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,248,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

