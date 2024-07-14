Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRFT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

