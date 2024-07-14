Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

