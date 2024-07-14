PAAL AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.69 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $176.69 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.19966588 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,815,022.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

