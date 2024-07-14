Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE OVV opened at C$65.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$50.11 and a 1 year high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

