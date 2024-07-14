Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,798 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

