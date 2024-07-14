Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,457 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 233,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,052. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.