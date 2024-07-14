Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $12.12 on Friday, reaching $412.94. The company had a trading volume of 845,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

