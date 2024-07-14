Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 93,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 196,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 135,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 3,120,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

