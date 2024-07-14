Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

