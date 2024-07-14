Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,673 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IRM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.89. 1,709,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

