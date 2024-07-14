Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,818 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day moving average is $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

