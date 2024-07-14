OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OGC opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.93. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.