Nvwm LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $707,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 5,661,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

