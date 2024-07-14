Nvwm LLC Buys 51 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 286,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $52.57 on Friday, reaching $1,761.22. The company had a trading volume of 335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,374. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,661.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,611.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,126.84 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.