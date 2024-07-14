Nvwm LLC Acquires 273 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 20,301,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,613,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

