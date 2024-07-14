Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $199,989.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,524.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

