Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.