Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NMT opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
