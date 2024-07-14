Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $12.93 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
