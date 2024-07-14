Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 259.1% in June

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

