NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 806,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,251. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

