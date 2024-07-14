NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIZD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

