NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 3,367,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

