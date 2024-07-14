NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

