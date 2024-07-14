Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 6.9%

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

